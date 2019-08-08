Chatham County working to reduce theft from unlocked cars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Guns stolen from unlocked vehicles continues to be a problem, despite multiple warnings from area police departments across Chatham County.
It’s an issue that has been brought up at several local government meetings. Thursday, WTOC spoke to a county elected leader about an idea he has to combat the issue.
Even since Chatham County Commission’s meeting less than two weeks ago, the number of guns stolen out of unlocked cars in unincorporated Chatham County has gone up. Chatham County Assistant Police Chief, Julie Tolbert, reported then that the total was at 44 stolen guns. Thursday, we learned it’s at 50.
“Undoubtedly, a huge percentage of the population leaves their cars unlocked, and, you know, it should just really be simple. Lock your doors when you get out the car," said Chatham County Commissioner, Dean Kicklighter, District 7.
Commissioner Kicklighter made the request during a May commission meeting for a more visual reminder for citizens, in the form of campaign-style signs. CCPD leaders were listening. Since Kicklighter’s suggestion to CCPD, they came back with a solution. Signs are now up at the front of various neighborhoods throughout the unincorporated area to serve as a reminder to citizens.
“I just really believe it’s a good idea as far as just reminding people to get out there and lock their cars when they get out of their cars. It’s really a simple thing to do,” Kicklighter said.
The number of guns stolen out of unlocked cars in Savannah is even higher this year, with a total of 78 at last check.
Elected leaders and police alike will continue to make the plea, especially since the likelihood of you getting your gun back is low, and the possibility of it being used to commit a crime is high.
If you want one of those signs made by Chatham County Police in your neighborhood, call 912.652.6920.
