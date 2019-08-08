Dave Turley’s Thursday Wx Forecast 8-8-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cold front will dissipate to our west into Friday. A second cold front will move in Saturday evening and stall through Tuesday. This will bring in slightly cooler temps and increased afternoon rain chances.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 93-98 with feels like temps up to 108.
Tonight, any rain chances will end by midnight, lows 73-78.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 94-98. Feels like temps up to 109.
Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
The tropics remain very quiet and no tropical development is expected in the next five days.
