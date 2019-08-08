GSP searching for suspect involved in chase that ended near Bryan/Bulloch county line

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol is searching for a man near the Bulloch and Bryan County line that was involved in a chase down Interstate 16 from Chatham County.
GSP says troopers originally tried to stop the suspect, James Emmitt Stephenson, in downtown Savannah near the 37th and Montgomery streets area for a failure to maintain lane. Troopers say he drove away, eventually heading down I-16 westbound getting up to about 100 miles per hour.
Stop sticks were used to stop him near mile marker 137 in Ellabell. That’s when he got out and ran.
According to GSP, Stephenson is believed to live in the Guyton area.
