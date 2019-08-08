Hootie & The Blowfish to release new music

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, Hootie & The Blowfish announced on Twitter that they would be releasing new music on August 8.
Hootie & The Blowfish are currently visiting the last few cities of their 44-city Group Therapy Tour. The tour is set to conclude in Columbia, the place where their music and their bond all began.
In 2008 the band took a break from regular touring so the band’s lead singer, Darius Rucker, could pursue a solo career in country music.
Rucker’s venture has so far resulted in five albums, eight Number One singles and a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for “Wagon Wheel” in 2013.
The remaining cities and tour dates are:
- August 8 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
- August 9 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC
- August 10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- August 16 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
- August 17 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
- August 18 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair
- August 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
- August 23 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
- August 24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- August 29 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
- August 30 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
- August 31 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
- September 5 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
- September 6 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- September 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- September 12 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
- September 13 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
