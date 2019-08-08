Man wanted for using stolen credit card in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police need help from the community identifying a man caught on surveillance footage using a stolen credit card.
According to the Savannah Police Department, the male subject was seen using the credit card at the Enmarket, 4202 Montgomery Street, on July 25. He then immediately attempted to use the card again at Circle K, 4315 Ogeechee Road. They say the card had previously been reported stolen from a vehicle at a residence on White Bluff Road.
The suspect was wearing dark pants, black shoes and no shirt when the incident occurred. Police say he was traveling in a Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Southside Precinct detectives at (912) 351-3403.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.