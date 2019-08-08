Military job fair being held at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Aug. 8.
In the past, this event has helped many military personnel from across the area find jobs. The transition from a military career to civilian life can be tough, and Fort Stewart wants to help with that transition.
The job fair will take place at Club Stewart from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers say this event is special because the employers in attendance are there to hire from a specific demographic, which are military personnel that are highly specialized and natural leaders.
Organizers say military personnel and their spouses are good employees and companies planning on attending are looking forward to trying to recruit them.
“So, of course we have local to the Savannah areas, but regional and national opportunities as well. In addition to that, remote opportunities may be available for people looking for a more mobile career,” says Jen Hadak, the event director.
Currently, there are 31 registered exhibitors for this job fair, according to the event website.
This free event is open to veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.
