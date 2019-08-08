NOAA updates 2019 Hurricane Seasonal Outlook

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - NOAA has released their updated outlook for the 2019 hurricane season.
They have slightly increased the number of tropical storms and hurricanes expected. The main reason for the increase is the fact that EL Nino is now over. EL Nino is a warming of the equatorial waters in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. This will usually help to suppress a lot of tropical activity.
NOAA has also adjusted their probability numbers. They now call for a 45% chance for an above average season, 35% chance for a near normal season, and 20% chance for a below average season. These predictions are for the entire Atlantic Basin, which includes the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. They do not reflect the chance of impacting the U.S. or any land area.
We have already seen two tropical systems this year, Andrea and Barry, and are approaching the peak of the hurricane season.
