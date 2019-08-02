Potholes and pink lemonade: kids get creative to raise money to fix potholes on their street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a pothole problem at the corner of Highgrove Place and Mallard Crossing Drive in Wilmington.
Those potholes will not be fixed by the county because those two roads are considered private.
The big holes in the road make driving difficult, especially during rush hour when the intersection is used as a cut through. They also make it hard for the kids who live there to ride their bikes.
“I just fell and hurt myself on my bike. I was riding and the pot hole was there and I fell in the pot hole and flipped off my bike," said 6-year-old Caramia Holland.
It will cost nearly $2,000 to fix them, but Caramia, 7-year-old Spencer Holland, and 8-year-old Lexie Scakasits have come up with a plan to raise that money.
“We’re selling lemonade," said Caramia.
In a matter of hours, the sales team had raised a few hundred dollars towards their goal. They woke up early to catch the morning traffic, and spent the afternoon flagging down cars and riding bikes around their neighborhood, promoting their stand in hopes of reaching their goal.
“They’re not even talking the lemonade. They’re just giving us the money,” Caramia said of a few neighbors who wrote large checks to help in their effort.
While she may be the youngest, Caramia seemed to be the boss of the operation.
“I’m in charge of the money, Lexie is in charge of the lemonade and Spencer is in charge of the ice,” she said.
Spencer, did not completely agree on his job description.
“Selling candy and riding around with the sign on my bike,” he said.
With signs advertising that 100 percent of their proceeds will go towards fixing the potholes, Spencer has ridden all around the neighborhood encouraging neighbors to help.
“As you see, cars keep bumping over them and it makes it hard to drive and they all have to dodge them,” he said.
Lexie’s job description was a little more in line with Caramia’s orders.
The 8-year-old said her responsibilities included pouring lemonade and trying to keep the flies away from the candy they are also selling.
While the three are taking their goal seriously, they’re enjoying they time together, too.
Lexie said her favorite part has been spending time with her cousins and trying to “dance and wave when the cars are coming.”
The team plans to keep their stand going until they reach their goal. As of 5 p.m. Friday, they have raised over $1,000.
“We have a lot of people that wanted lemonade, even one of my substitute teachers came,” said Caramia.
The group will be selling lemonade, pink lemonade, lollipops, and Smarties for 50 cents each on the corner of Highgrove Pl. and Mallard Crossing Dr. in Wilmington, weather permitting.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.