Road work in Wayne Co. could delay students on first day of school

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A road closure may divert some parents and students who are headed back for the first day of school, Thursday morning.
The school system says Bay Acres Road leading to Wayne County High School and Martha Puckett Middle School is closed due to construction.
Wayne County Spokesperson, Reggie Burgess, says it is a heavily-traveled road.
“We do have a lot of students and parents who will try to get to and from the school by that way,” Burgess said.
He says about half of the county goes to Martha Puckett Middle School or Wayne County High School, so that’s why they have been working to notify parents of the closure through different outlets.
"We are asking parents to take alternate routes; either Highway 341 to Joey Williamson Road, or Highway 84 to Joey Williamson Road, and that way, they can be sure that they’ve got plenty of room to get through there, and everybody will be safe,” Burgess said.
There is no specific Information on when the Bay Acres road construction will be completed.
"The road has been prone to flooding, so they have been working on it for quite a while. They are putting new pipes in on the shoulders to try to help with the flooding,” Burgess said.
Until the project is finished, students and parents at these two schools will have to take their alternate routes.
