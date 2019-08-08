Sales from certain coffee blend used to support Statesboro police officers

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Buying a special blend of coffee in Statesboro could help support police officers.
The owner of CoolBeanz teamed up with a relatively new group to help the men and women of the Statesboro Police Department.
Owner David Hoyle jumped at the chance to team with the Statesboro Police Foundation. He found the blend, and let the public name it ‘Boro Blue Blend.’ He’s roasting it as a limited edition blend with the proceeds going to the foundation to help support the police department with extra equipment, and looking after officers and families in time of grief. Both say its a good recipe.
“I was like, ‘sign me up,’ because I’m always looking for ways to help the community if I can, and this was a great way to do it,” Hoyle said.
“We’ve been able to help buy them all trauma kits for their cars. We partnered with the City of Statesboro to get active shooter vests in the event something occurs,” said Brannen Smith, Foundation President.
They’ll do limited amounts of the coffee at a time to keep them fresh. They’ll keep some at the shop downtown, but you’ll also find them at different community events.
Smith says they’ll keep those updated on the Foundation’s Facebook page. You can buy the coffee as soon as this weekend.
