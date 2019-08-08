Savannah Police working to identify Dunkin Donuts burglary suspect caught on surveillance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for help from the community in identifying a suspect who burglarized the Dunkin Donuts on W. Derenne Avenue on July 15.
According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the scene after an employee opened the business and noticed that the cash register drawers were open and money was missing.
Surveillance footage showed that a suspect gained entry to the business around 3 a.m. and stole cash.
Police say the suspect then fled the scene in a black Toyota. He is described as a black male who wore all black during the incident.
Anyone with information on this case or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact SPD detectives at (912) 351- 3400 ext. 2216.
Location of incident:
