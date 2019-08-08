Students in Wayne, Glynn counties start the new school year

WAYNE CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The 2019-20 school year will start for students on Thursday, Aug. 8 at all schools in the Wayne County and Glynn County School Systems.
In Wayne County, a road closure may impact the first day. People who normally take Bay Acres Road will need to take another route Thursday morning. The school system says they have been working to notify parents of the closure by phone, mail, and media outlets.
According to the school system spokesman, about half of the county goes to Martha Puckett Middle School and Wayne County High School. He also says they don't know yet when the construction on Bay Acres Road will be completed.
"The road has been prone to flooding so they have been working on it for quite a while. They are putting new pipes in on the shoulders to try to help with the flooding," said Reggie Burgess, Wayne County School System spokesman.
Until this project is finished, students and parents at these two schools will have to take alternate routes.
Students in Glynn County are also kicking off the new school year on Thursday. For GCSS’s 2019-20 Back to School information, click here.
For more information on Wayne County Schools, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.