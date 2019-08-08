Thursday: Heat, interrupted by storms in a few spots

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s this morning. Beach communities are near 80° this morning. Temperatures warm into the lower 90s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.
It’ll feel even hotter with the humidity factored in.
Isolated showers, and storms, are forecast to develop after lunch-time and persist through early evening. Today’s greatest shot at rain – still spotty – is south of Interstate 16. One, or two, storms may produce frequent lightning, brief heavy rain and gusty winds.
Conditions dry out later in the evening. Humidity remains high this evening. Very warm temperatures and a relatively low chance of rain lingers in the forecast through Friday.
A bit more moisture may yield more showers this weekend. It’ll still be decent for outdoor activities.
Have a great day,
Cutter