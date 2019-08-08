Traffic stop leads to search, seizure in Jesup

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Suspected drugs and more than $110,000 in cash led to one man’s arrest during a traffic stop.
It began when Jesup Police pulled over the driver of a black Dodge Challenger in connection to a two-month-long investigation, according to a news release from the Jesup Police Department. A police K9 officer trained to detect narcotics alerted officers who then searched the vehicle. In addition to the cash, officers also seized a substance described as crack cocaine.
Officers arrested Tyyoung Fullmore, of Jesup, who has been charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug related objects and giving false information, according to the news release.
The traffic stop also led to a search of a home on North Cypress Street, where officers recovered two assault rifles, one handgun, surveillance equipment, electronics, drug packaging material, and an additional $41,000 in cash.
