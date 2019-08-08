Winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth nearly $540,000 sold in Effingham County

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - A winning ticket in last night’s Fantasy 5 drawing was sold in Effingham County.
The winning ticket, worth $539,406, was purchased at QuickStop 68, located at 601 S. Laurel Street in Springfield.
Winning numbers from the Aug. 7 Fantasy 5 drawing were: 20-21-24-25-31.
A winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet. Winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
