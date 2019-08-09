Beaufort County School District to hold annual Back-to-School Expo

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District’s annual Back-to-School Expo is happening this weekend.
The expo is designed to give students and parents a free day of fun, food, door prizes and valuable information about the upcoming 2019-20 school year. It will also include free school supplies for students and free dental and health screenings for adults and children.
The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Battery Creek High School in Beaufort.
The school district wants to make sure parents and students have an easy way to make it to the Back to School Expo. They’re offering free rides to and from the expo, with pickup points at a variety of local schools, including Hilton Head Elementary School, May River High School, and McCracken Middle School.
For a full list of pickup times and locations, visit the school district’s website by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.