Celebrating 65 Years: Back to School coverage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are few things as important to a community as its schools.
As WTOC continues to celebrate its 65th anniversary in 2019, we’re taking a look at how coverage of schools, students, and issues involved with education has always been a beacon of our station.
This week brought a new beginning for students, parents, and teachers - and also for WTOC.
“The first day has started off spectacularly. Students were in place, parents were patient,” said Ronnie Banyard, Jr., West Chatham Middle School, Principal.
Back to School for Chatham, Effingham, Liberty, and around 20 other counties across Georgia and South Carolina - also means back to school for this station, and coverage of what’s going on in and around classrooms. They are some of the most critical stories we do.
“We make sure that we take care of our schools, because that’s where our kids are."
“We just want everybody to be careful. Motorists dropping off their kids, pay attention to the school bus; hands-free laws in effect; pay attention to the school zones,” said Lt. Torrance Garvin, Savannah Police Department, Traffic Unit.
“We’re so excited about the first day of school, because this is the first day of a new beginning for lots of young people and lots of families,” said Dr. Ann Levett, SCCPSS Superintendent.
For 65 years, WTOC has recognized that what happens in schools happens at the center of our community. It’s important to you, so it’s always been important to us.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.