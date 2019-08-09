Chatham EMS adds new transit ambulances to its fleet

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Chatham EMS added a few new transit ambulances to its fleet. One them hit the road on Friday.
The new units will help the department with transporting patients to dialysis appointments.
Chief Benji Cowart says they received the new units two weeks ago. He says many of their older units were outdated, so it was time to renew some of the older models and bring them up to new standards.
Not only are they more spacious, but Cowart says the new units will help them with hospital transfers, as well as maneuvering through downtown, a lot easier.
“It’s just more spacious in front, not only for our guys and all, but for patients’ families that we’re taking long distance," Cowart said. “We do a lot of long distance transports out of town, so it’s more room and more Eco-friendly and all, so just a lot better newer designs, newer air systems."
Cowart says they are waiting on two more transit ambulances, which should be ready to go by October.
