City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal firetruck falls into sinkhole

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Officials with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department say one of their engines fell into what appears to be a sinkhole, Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters were on their way back to the station after training when they stopped at a gas station near the intersection of Savannah Highway and Parris Island Gateway. Officials say as firefighters got out of the engine to go into the gas station, the engine fell approximately 18 inches.
A heavy rescue truck was requested to the scene to get the engine out of the sinkhole. Battalion Chief Ross Vezin says all policies were followed with the incident, and it was treated as an accident. He says a reserve engine was immediately requested to the scene to cover the engine’s response area.
No service was interrupted during the time of the incident, and thankfully, no firefighters were injured.
