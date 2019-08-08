Coroner releases cause of death for S.C. mother, 5-year-old remains missing

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The coroner has released the cause of death for a 29-year-old mother of three from Sumter who was found dead in her apartment Monday.
Sharee Bradley was stabbed to death, killed by “blunt force sharp trauma” to her head and neck, the coroner said.
Bradley’s 5-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Adams, has not been seen since Bradley’s body was discovered by a family member.
Police quickly arrested Daunte Johnson, charging him with Bradley’s murder. He appeared in court for the first time Wednesday, when a judge denied his bond.
Johnson told officers he killed Bradley and Adams, but investigators have not found the little girl’s body.
Adams’ family is holding onto hope she is still alive somewhere.
Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said preliminary autopsy reports show Bradley’s cause of death as blunt force sharp trauma to the head and neck areas.
The coroner says initial autopsy reports don’t show any signs of a struggle, but these are just preliminary reports.
Baker says they are able to tell that Adams was attacked with some sort of sharp object, but wasn’t able to say too much without compromising the investigation.
5-year-old Nevaeh is still missing, and police are now calling the search for her a recovery effort, after 28 year old Daunte Johnson confessed to killing the mother and child.
“Unfortunately, with what we pretty much suspected with the little girl, the doctor wanted to do both autopsies at the same time, because it had been the same incident, but we hadn’t been able to get that accomplished, so we had to move forward with Ms. Sharee’s autopsy,” Baker said.
Nevaeh’s father, doesn’t believe that’s true.
“What do you say to the man behind bars right now?”
“I forgive you bruh. I know him, I talked to him, I forgive you, man,” said Nevaeh’s father, Dupray Adams. You just want your daughter back? I just want her home.”
The family is still calling for an Amber Alert and family attorney Garryl Deas tells us they are looking to work with state law enforcement officials to try and make that happen.
While facing a judge on Wednesday, Daunte Johnson was overheard in court saying “I didn’t do it,” but Deas said police told the family he has, in no way, officially recanted his original confession.
The coroner said a toxicology results for Bradley may take 8-10 weeks.
“On behalf of the coroner’s office, I’m a grandparent,” Baker said. “I’m a parent and it’s sad. It’s tragic. There’s a higher power than us on Earth. I firmly believe that that higher power, in his time, not our time, will bring us the closure and answers that we’re looking for.”
