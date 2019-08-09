Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 8-9-12

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High pressure will influence our weather today with low rain chances and hot temps. A cold front will settle into the area Sunday and stall through Tuesday. This will bring a few extra clouds, slightly cooler temps and better rain chances.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 94-99 with feels like temps up to 112. Parts of our area are under a HEAT ADVISORY. Record high for Savannah is 99.
Tonight will see any showers or storms ending by midnight, lows 73-78.
Saturday will partly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs 94-100 with feels like temps up to 108.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
The tropics continue to be very quiet and no tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.
