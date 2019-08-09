Friday, Mostly Dry, Near-Record Heat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under just a few clouds, temperatures are very warm this morning. Most are in the mid to upper 70s. A few communities are near 80°.
Temps heat into the lower 90s at noon; peaking in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. It’ll feel hotter with humidity factored in. A Heat Advisory is in effect for a small portion of the easy. Use extra caution if you are outdoors this afternoon.
An isolated storm, or two, may pop-up this afternoon. But, most remain dry. The forecast completely dries out later this evening and overnight.
Spotty storms return to the first alert forecast Saturday; becoming scattered Sunday through early next week. Temperatures remain especially hot through Saturday, followed by a lesser chance of rain.
Enjoy your weekend,
Cutter