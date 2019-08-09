Newly-released body cam video shows ‘white substance’ on hood of GSU quarterback’s car

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One week after one of the strangest arrests many have ever seen, Georgia Southern University quarterback Shai Werts is back in the huddle for the Eagles.
The Saluda County, South Carolina Sheriff’s Office released the body cam video Friday afternoon - one day after dash cam and in-car footage of the July 31 arrest was released. It comes after the university announced Friday morning that Werts’ suspension for the cocaine arrest is over and he is back in full standing with the program.
After misdemeanor cocaine charges were dropped against Werts, it didn’t take long for the school to announce the indefinite suspension has been lifted. There was an air of relief for Werts at practice Friday morning, after speaking with Athletic Director Tom Kleinlein to discuss the situation.
“He called me. He called me to let me know he had talked to his lawyers and that the charges were dropped, so we both kind of shared a moment of relief, and then I shared with him that here’s an opportunity to go out and take advantage of this situation and grow as a human being," Kleinlein said.
It’s been a strange ordeal for the red shirt junior and the entire Georgia Southern football program, but after a week of questions surrounding their star, Kleinlein says he’s glad everything around Werts can now get back to football.
“At the end of the day, we’re going to move forward from this, and the best way he can get back the perception of what he really is, is doing the things he’s done every single day he’s been here, which is be a leader in our community and a leader of our football program," Kleinlein said.
No one from the football program was made available to the media, but we are expected to hear from Werts on Saturday after the Eagles’ first scrimmage of the fall.
