Richmond Hill school officials addressing crosswalk safety

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill high school students have only been in school for a week, but parents are voicing their concerns about crosswalk safety.
They said some drivers do not stop for students.
“We see some rolling stops, and a lot of times, I do a heavy whistle, I do a little bit of yelling. It starts my day off. It’s a good therapy for me.”
Richmond Hill High School Athletic Director Mickey Baynes helps man the streets during school hours. He says although they have their crosswalks marked with signs on each side of the road, they’re reminding not only parents, but also other motorists, to be vigilant of foot traffic near the high school throughout the entire day.
“What we typically see, whether it’s anytime of the year, especially at the beginning of the school year, is it takes time to get acclimated again, that 'hey, we’re in the school zone, our lights are flashing, telling people to slow down at 25," Baynes said.
School Resource Officer Paul Carter said though it is state law that people stop for crosswalks, they are trying to help avoid any potentially dangerous situations.
“Even outside of the realm of school traffic times, when kids are coming in the morning and when kids are going out in the afternoon, just anytime of the day, if you see someone in that crosswalk, you want to be aware of that and know that this is an area where there is a lot of foot traffic,” Carter said. “It is surprising how busy our lives can get and how distracted we can be by all of the different things going on in our lives, and we don’t pay as much attention as we should to our driving."
Richmond Hill police say the fine for not yielding for pedestrians in a crosswalk would be a hefty fine of $188 dollars.
