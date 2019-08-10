Beaufort Co. School District holds back to school expo

BEAUFORT CO, S.C. (WTOC) -The Beaufort County School District is making sure all students are ready to return to school with their annual back to school expo.
The school district teamed up with government agencies and business partners to provide a free day of fun for students and their families. Food, door prizes, and valuable information for this school year were some of the highlights at the expo this year.
"I think it sets the tone for the school year. I believe it is also helpful to parents to know what's available in our community,” Keke Swinton, director of student services for Beaufort County Schools. “I think there are situations parents will run into throughout the school year and they will use some of the agencies information that they learn today to help their student get through the year successfully."
Free school supplies and free dental and health screenings were available for adults and children.
