Cadets beat Raiders in 1st meeting between programs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of fans packed Memorial Stadium Friday night, all to see arguably the most anticipated game of 2019 for two Savannah programs.
Who cares if it was a scrimmage game?
Benedictine pulled away from Savannah Christian in a preseason scrimmage that was also the first contest between the Cadets and Raiders in the 48 years the two programs have existed, winning 41-32.
You can see the highlights of the contest above. The GHSA regular season begins August 23.
