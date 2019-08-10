Cadets beat Raiders in 1st meeting between programs

BC tops SCPS in preseason scrimmage Friday night

Cadets top Raiders in historic first football meeting
By Jake Wallace | August 10, 2019 at 12:11 AM EDT - Updated August 10 at 12:16 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of fans packed Memorial Stadium Friday night, all to see arguably the most anticipated game of 2019 for two Savannah programs.

Who cares if it was a scrimmage game?

Benedictine pulled away from Savannah Christian in a preseason scrimmage that was also the first contest between the Cadets and Raiders in the 48 years the two programs have existed, winning 41-32.

You can see the highlights of the contest above. The GHSA regular season begins August 23.

