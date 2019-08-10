5 centers in Coastal Ga. receiving $167K in grants to prevent, treat substance use disorders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week, the White House announced new grants to combat the opioid crisis nationwide.
Right here in Coastal Georgia, nearly $850,000 will go to five health and medical centers to prevent and treat substance use disorders. Congressman Buddy Carter thanked the administration in a statement, saying the following:
“I thank the administration for continuing the important work we’ve done in Congress by delivering these grants to local entities today, which will continue this fight on the ground."
State Representative Ron Stephens says Georgia leaders are also involved in this fight.
“Opioids are good for, and are the best for, certain types of pain, so long as they are treated and overseen by a qualified physician who does this stuff, and that’s important," Rep. Stephens said. "We’ve come in leaps and bounds in a very short period of time, and I think we are beginning to get a handle on it.”
The following five centers will receive $167,000 grants:
- Coastal Community Health Services in Brunswick
- Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care in Savannah
- Diversity Health Center in Ludowici
- J.C. Lewis Health Center in Savannah
- McKinney Medical Center in Waycross
