GS quarterback speaks publicly after drug charges dropped

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University (GS) quarterback Shai Werts spoke to reporters Saturday for the first time since his drug charges were dropped.
“I knew the truth would eventually come out. I just didn’t know how long it would take. I’m glad it came out kind of fast," Werts said.
Last week, GS suspended Werts after he was arrested on drug charges in South Carolina. The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office pulled the starting quarterback over for speeding. During the traffic stop, deputies questioned Werts about a white substance on the hood of his car.
According to the report, one deputy tested the powder with a cocaine kit while the other deputies served as backup on the scene. The report claims the powder tested positive twice in the field. Werts claimed the substance was bird poop. A second lab test, conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, cleared him and those charges were dropped.
After news that the charges were dropped, the university announced Werts’ suspension had been lifted. He returned to practice and participated in Saturday’s scrimmage.
“It was more frustration than anything, because I knew I didn’t do anything wrong. I’m glad it’s over with.”
GS Head Coach Chad Lunsford also spoke to the media Saturday.
“I got our guys’ backs. If they’ve done wrong, they’ll be held accountable. If they haven’t done wrong, then we’ll move on.”
WTOC Sports Reporter Lyndsey Gough attended Saturday’s scrimmage and spoke directly to Werts and Coach Lunsford. She’ll have more on this story tonight on THE News at 6:00, 7:00, and 11:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.