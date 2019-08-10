Saturday Evening: Isolated inland thunderstorms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isolated thunderstorms continue slowly moving east on Saturday afternoon with heavy rain and lightning. Since these storms are slow moving, minor street flooding is possible through sunset. The sea breeze is heading inland and will collide this these existing storms, which could assist in developing a few more thunderstorms heading into the evening. Most of us are missing out on the rain cooled air, with “feels like” temperatures in the lower triple digits. The thunderstorm threat diminishes after sunset, with a few isolated showers lingering into the mid evening. Most of our plans will not be impacted negatively by evening weather.