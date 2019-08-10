Saturday Evening: Isolated inland thunderstorms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isolated thunderstorms continue slowly moving east on Saturday afternoon with heavy rain and lightning. Since these storms are slow moving, minor street flooding is possible through sunset. The sea breeze is heading inland and will collide this these existing storms, which could assist in developing a few more thunderstorms heading into the evening. Most of us are missing out on the rain cooled air, with “feels like” temperatures in the lower triple digits. The thunderstorm threat diminishes after sunset, with a few isolated showers lingering into the mid evening. Most of our plans will not be impacted negatively by evening weather.
Savannah reached 100° on Saturday, tying the record high from 1987. Thankfully this Saturday afternoon will be the warmest out of the next week, with highs still in the mid-90s on Sunday, just not quite up to our record highs. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible once again Sunday afternoon into the evening.
Highs remain in the low to mid 90s through mid-week with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. A “cold” front will move into our area on Wednesday, increasing our rain chances into the weekend as it stalls out overhead. This will drop afternoon highs to about 90 on Thursday, then to the upper 80s Friday into this coming weekend.
Tropics: We are not expecting any tropical cyclones to develop over the next 5 days, but we could see a low form next weekend along the front that will stall out this week. There is nothing to worry about right now, but I encourage you to stay tuned for updates this week!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
