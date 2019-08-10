Savannah Police investigate crash that injured 3-year-old girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating a crash that left a 3-year-old girl seriously injured Friday night.
Officers responded to the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive around 7 p.m. when they say a child ran out of her home and into the street, resulting in her being struck by a Ford F-150.
Police say the truck left the scene.
The driver of the truck later turned himself in to police.
The child was taken to Memorial Medical Center.
The crash is still under investigation.
