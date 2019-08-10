Vigil held for River Street shooting victim

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Friends and family gathered on Saturday to remember a man that was shot and killed earlier this week on East River Street.
Everyone at the vigil was emotional as they spoke about Marcus Chaney and some of their memories with him. His family declined to speak on camera, saying that they were not ready.
Family, friends, and even fellow employees came back to this location four days later to let balloons go in honor of him, pray for the community and band together to remember him.
30-year-old Chaney was killed in the Homewood Suites parking lot on Tuesday. Ronnie Cooper was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting. Some of his friends stepped up and spoke about some of their fondest memories of him.
“He was like a brother to everybody,” said a friend. “A protector to everybody. If he ever loved y’all, he showed how much he cared.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.