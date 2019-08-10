19-year-old sentenced to prison after Glynn County killing

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 19-year-old will spend more than two decades in prison for killing a McIntosh County man.
A Glynn County jury found John Wilson, Jr. guilty of several charges, including voluntary manslaughter. The court maintains Wilson stabbed 23-year-old Christopher Bailey, Jr. to death.
According to the district attorney, the men got into a fight on Gordon Street in Brunswick, last October.
Friday, a judge sentenced Wilson to 25 years in prison.
