Georgia Southern hosts first fall scrimmage, Little Eagles clinic

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - With Shai Werts back under center and drug charges and a suspension no longer looming, the cloud that was hanging over QB-1 and the Georgia Southern Eagles has lifted.
Saturday morning at Paulson Stadium, the Eagles played their first scrimmage of fall camp.
It was modified- an 80-play live practice, playing out a different game situations.
The offense scored four touchdowns; Werts rushing for one, along with two from Gerald Green and another from back-up quarterback Jaalon Frazier.
The offense rushed for 219 yards- Werts accounting for eight carries on 15 yards.
The defense had a sack, forced fumble and a fumble recovery- keeping the offense to less than 100 passing yards.
“From the offensive side, I just saw a lot of young players making plays today. A lot of the young guys stepping up and trying to prove themselves on the field. Offensively, the o-line did a great job blocking today and I just seen a lot of great things happening today,” said Khaleb Hood, a freshman wide receiver.
Following the scrimmage, over 130 local kids had a chance to take the field alongside the team.
The kids were broken up into different stations such as passing, tackling and kicking, and put through some of the same drills the team does.
They finished up with a 40-yard-dash, the winner, getting the GATA chain from Head Coach Chad Lunsford.
Following the event, Optim Healthcare gave a talk to the campers about safety and health.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.