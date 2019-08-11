UPDATE: Glynn Co. Police locate parents of lost child

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department says the parents of a lost child have been located.
Police were searching for the boy’s parents earlier this morning.
Police say they found a little boy in the area of 27th Street on Sea Island around 7:00 a.m. Sunday.
The child is around four years of age with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. Officers say he was found wearing a blue shirt and a diaper with a piece of paper that reads “Mat.”
Police believe the boy may have down syndrome. He was able to use sign language with Sea Island security to let officers know his name is Mat.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mat’s parents or guardians should call 912-554-3645.
