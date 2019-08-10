Incense fire displaces 2 Savannah residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Savannah residents are displaced after an incense fire damaged their home.
Savannah Fire Rescue arrived at a home on East Lathrop Avenue around 9:00 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters say the residents left incense burning. The embers fell onto a mattress and ignited a fire.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the bedroom, and no one was hurt.
The residents are displaced, but the American Red Cross is assisting them.
Savannah Fire Rescue wants to remind people to use incense as intended. That means using the holders and fully extinguishing the flames before leaving the room or going to sleep.
