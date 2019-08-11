Johnson girls basketball receives state championship rings

It’s been a few months since the Johnson Lady Smashers won the GHSA Class AAA Championship, but the celebration continued Saturday.

Johnson High Girls Basketball State Championship Ring Ceremony (Source: WTOC)
By Lyndsey Gough | August 10, 2019 at 10:33 PM EDT - Updated August 10 at 10:33 PM

The girls basketball team went back-to-back- having won their state title back in March and finally, they received their championship rings in a celebration at Sol C. Johnson High School.

Turns out, even when it’s the second consecutive title, champion has a nice ring to it.

“Oh it feels excellent. Excellent," said Head Coach Brandon Lindsey. "This is a trinket, a reward us right here, so this is just a token of appreciation for the hard work and dedication that our young ladies put in,”

The Atom Smashers beat Greater Atlanta Christian 62-50 in the title game, finishing with a 23-6 overall record.

