Recent missing person prompts Savannah Police to clarify reporting guidelines

Source: WTOC
August 11, 2019 at 3:57 PM EDT - Updated August 11 at 3:57 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police are asking for help to dispell a myth when reporting a person that has been missing.

The department said in a Facebook post that a recent missing person report prompted comments from several people that thought a person needed to be missing for a full 24 hours before reporting the person’s absence to police.

Savannah Police want everyone to know that a missing person should be reported as soon as they are believed to be missing. The sooner a person that is believed to be missing is reported, the better.

