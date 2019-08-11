Showers end this evening, not as hot Monday

Tropics: There are no tropical cyclones expected to develop over the next 5 days. However, there is a very slight chance at this point, that a low could develop along the stalled front late this week into this weekend. Models disagree on where exactly this could happen. Either way, this is not something to worry about, as impacts for us are not expected at this time. If anything develops, it would just be a rain maker. Stay tuned for updates!