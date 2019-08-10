Sunday: Warm with afternoon showers & thunderstorms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isolated showers linger overnight on Sunday with temperatures falling into the mid 70s for many of us Sunday morning. Most of the morning will be dry, but we are more likely to see showers and thunderstorms after lunch into the early evening. Highs top out in the mid 90s, feeling like the lower triple digits.
Temperatures remain in the low to mid 90s through mid-week with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. A “cold” front will move into our area on Wednesday, increasing our rain chances into the weekend as it stalls out overhead. This will drop afternoon highs to about 90 on Thursday, then to the upper 80s Friday into this coming weekend.
Tropics: We are not expecting any tropical cyclones to develop over the next 5 days, but we could see a low form next weekend along the front that will stall out this week. There is nothing to worry about right now, but I encourage you to stay tuned for updates this week!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
