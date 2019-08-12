Authorities working crash involving truck, train in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner police are currently on the scene of a crash involving a truck and a train.
According to Moncks Corner police spokesman Mark Fields, a 2016 Dodge Ram was hit by a northbound Amtrak train at the intersection of Main Street and the railroad tracks.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Fields said.
The road is expected to be shut down for some time while police investigate.
“Service on an Amtrak train has been temporarily suspended after it came into contact with an occupied vehicle,” Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said in a statement. “The incident happened at around 10:26 a.m. today on East Main Street. At the time of the incident, 55 customers were on the train. There are no reported injuries to customers or crew members. Local enforcement is on the scene investigating the incident. Amtrak is cooperating with the investigation. The train originated in Savannah. It will be heading to New York once it resumes service.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
