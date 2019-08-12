Authorities working crash involving truck, train in Moncks Corner

“Service on an Amtrak train has been temporarily suspended after it came into contact with an occupied vehicle,” Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said in a statement. “The incident happened at around 10:26 a.m. today on East Main Street. At the time of the incident, 55 customers were on the train. There are no reported injuries to customers or crew members. Local enforcement is on the scene investigating the incident. Amtrak is cooperating with the investigation. The train originated in Savannah. It will be heading to New York once it resumes service.”