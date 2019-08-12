Bulloch County teenager arrested on molestation charges

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -A Bulloch County teenager is in jail following an investigation into the molestation of a young girl under the age of 10.
Bulloch County sheriff’s deputies met with a complainant on Sunday night alleging that the young girl was molested by 17-year-old Daniel Gunn.
Investigators conducted several interviews and processed the crime scene before taking Gunn into custody. He is currently charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Gunn is currently being held in the Bulloch County Jail with no option for bond.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jonathan Fadden at 912.764.1747.
