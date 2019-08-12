CMA, Grammy award-winning artist to perform at Lucas Theatre

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A CMA and Grammy-award winning artist is slated to perform at Savannah’s Lucas Theatre on February of 2020.
Tickets will go on sale starting August 16th for customers interested in seeing Travis Tritt perform a solo-acoustic act.
Interested customers can purchase tickets online at savannahboxoffice.com or by phone at (912) 525-5050.
Tritt began his career in Marietta, Georgia three decades ago. The platinum record artist has since won two Grammy awards, four CMA awards, and has been invited to join the world famous Grand Ole Opry.
