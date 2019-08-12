Consider This: Infrastructure changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’ve got WTOC’s News and Weather Apps – and you should – then you know that summer afternoons are punctuated by two alerts: storms and traffic jams.
We can’t do much about the storms but maybe we can about the traffic snarls.
As part of his campaign in 2016, President Donald Trump promised to upgrade America’s infrastructure, which in the case of the interstate system began under President Eisenhower. Sixty years is a long time to just piecemeal repairs.
But like every issue these days the infrastructure proposal has become politicized. That’s a mistake – republicans, democrats and independents are all spending hours in traffic that our system can’t support. America needs this and Americans should insist that our elected representatives make it happen.
Consider this: Congress needs to enact a federal gas tax that could go specifically towards paying for the much needed multi trillion-dollar investment.
Our towns and counties are rife with examples of how an extra penny can build schools, libraries and water parks like Splash in the Boro.
In the interim, I wonder if there’s a better way to deal with accidents and vehicle breakdowns on the interstate that always seem to stop and back traffic up for long periods of time.
Please know that we would never suggest anything that would jeopardize anyone’s safety, especially a first responder, but wonder if another – closer - look might find a solution that alleviates the traffic nightmare and accident potential that comes with what seems like every afternoon’s commute.
