Crews search for missing swimmer on Intracoastal Waterway

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Emergency crews are searching for a missing swimmer on the Intracoastal Waterway.
Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Rescue, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resource, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard are all on scene at the Wacca Wache Landing in Georgetown County.
Horry County Fire Rescue assisted with the search until around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
HCFR says the call came around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Officials say the call is near mile marker 53 of the Intracoastal Waterway.
WMBF News has a crew on the way to the scene.
