Dave Turley Monday WX Forecast 8-12-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will dissipate over the area today. Another cold front will move in Wednesday night and stall through the weekend. This will bring more clouds, better rain chances and cooler temps.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 89-95 with a heat index up to 110. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for most of the area.
Tonight will see any storms ending before midnight, lows 73-77.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 89-97.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
The tropics are very quiet and no topical development is expected in the next five days.
