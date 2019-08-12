3-day Georgia Highway Safety conference underway in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is holding a three-day conference in Savannah to share ideas on how to keep the state’s roads safe.
Local, state, and even federal leaders gathered with the same goal: reducing the number of deaths and injuries on the road.
Governor Kemp delivered this year’s keynote address.
“We have great appreciation for what you all do every day in your different roles and for keeping our highways safe. I know the work that you all do day in and day out plays a vital role in our continued safety of our great state," Gov. Kemp said.
The conference includes topics like drunk driving, issues facing teens, child safety seat manufactures, and distracted driving.
The conference will wrap up Wednesday.
