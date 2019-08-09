DSS: Scammers targeting perceived recipients of SNAP, TANF programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Social Services is asking residents to be wary of possible phishing scams that have recently taken place throughout the state.
Officials said scammers are going after residents who are perceived to be recipients of federal benefit programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
Officials with DSS said there have been reports of scammers threatening to arrest people for not cooperating. Law enforcement agencies have been notified about the possible scams.
There are some instances where DSS employees may request personal information from clients over the phone. However, officials said DSS employees will never threaten clients for information or ask for credit card or bank information.
If you have received a call like this, you are urged to hang up immediately and contact your local DSS office.
Residents can also email SCDSS.Incident.Response@dss.sc.gov or call 803-898-1437 to file a report.
