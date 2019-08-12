Evans Co. residents to address board regarding school superintendent

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some parents and community supporters in Evans County have an issue with the school superintendent.
They are concerned with how Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters has changed the district since he arrived a few years ago. The latest issue was suggesting his wife began teaching at a school while her certification remained revoked. The problem came to light last month after she was among the staff members listed for transfer. She has been listed as a substitute teacher, and Waters had her on a list of transferring employees. Since then, she has withdrawn herself from the teaching position.
Critics say Waters has made hierarchy and personnel changes within the district office, and many in the community didn’t like it.
“There’s also been a climate created within, where anyone in the system has concerns about talking about it for fear of retaliation,” said Greg Threatte, Evans County.
Some of the concerned citizens have circulated a petition asking for Waters’ resignation. Some are expected to attend a meeting Monday night to address the board.
