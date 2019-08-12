Ga. launches new, more secure licenses, IDs

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia has started using new, more secure identification cards.
It's the most secure credential the Georgia Department of Driver Services has ever issued. The new cards are made from a premium type of plastic that will help reduce forgery and protect against identity fraud. The big change you'll probably notice first is the new, laser engraved black and white picture, instead of the usual color picture.
"Every eight to ten years the Department of Driver Services looks for any new security features, or best practices in the industry, credentialing. There's always new security features, there's always new technology," said Susan Sports, Public Information Officer, Georgia Department of Driver Services.
Not to worry, you don’t have to rush and get one just yet. All previously issued Georgia licenses and ID cards will work for now. When your card expires, you can pick up one of the new ID’s. You can get them in person, online here or through the official DDS mobile app DDS 2 GO.
