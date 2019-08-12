Georgia Southern preparing to welcome students this week

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University is gearing up to welcome students for a new semester.
Classes begin on Monday, Aug. 19, but this week students will begin moving-in to dorms on campus.
Students at the Armstrong campus will move into their dorms on Thursday, while students in Statesboro will begin moving in on Friday. There are special circumstances for early arrival. For more information, please click here.
The director of University Life and Housing at the Armstrong campus says his office gets busy towards the end of July. His staff is trying to get ready for the students who are moving in.
This year, the university is hosting “Weeks of Welcome”, which means the first few days of the semester will include several events to get students acquainted with the campus.
The director says these events are really important, especially for those first-year students who are on their own for the very first time.
“It’s always exciting to see those new freshmen arrive as first-year students with their parents and families. We really want them to feel at ease when they leave their son or daughter here with us. Full of excitement and maybe some fears they may have, but our programming we work on to engage them to make them feel like this is their new home,” University Life and Housing Director Nick Shrader said.
There will be “Weeks of Welcome” events happening at all three of Georgia Southern’s campuses.
Just a reminder, even if you don’t attend Georgia Southern, get prepared to see a lot more traffic around the Armstrong campus and Statesboro campus as students begin classes next week.
